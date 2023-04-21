Analysts Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Target Price at $44.83

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. UBS Group downgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Foot Locker Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $241,118,000 after buying an additional 386,775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,526,631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $208,848,000 after purchasing an additional 500,213 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,492,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $139,866,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Foot Locker by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after buying an additional 248,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,471 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $63,014,000 after buying an additional 37,936 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FL opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.82%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

