Analysts Set Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Price Target at $40.17

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.62. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $48.79.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

