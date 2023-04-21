Analysts Set The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Target Price at $169.79

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $125.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.32 and its 200-day moving average is $151.32. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $117.51 and a 1 year high of $183.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Stories

