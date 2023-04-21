Analyzing Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) & Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF – Get Rating) and Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and Westwater Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pelangio Exploration N/A -406.81% -164.47% Westwater Resources N/A -7.82% -7.00%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pelangio Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Westwater Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pelangio Exploration and Westwater Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Risk & Volatility

Pelangio Exploration has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwater Resources has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and Westwater Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pelangio Exploration N/A N/A -$2.17 million ($0.01) -2.00 Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$11.12 million ($0.26) -3.50

Westwater Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pelangio Exploration, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Westwater Resources beats Pelangio Exploration on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration, Inc. is a junior gold exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of early stage or undervalued exploration prospects located in gold belts. Its projects include Obuasi, Manfo, and Akroma properties in Ghana; and Birch Lake and Poirier Gold properties in Canada. The company was founded on February 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc. is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It focuses on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

