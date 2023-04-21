AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James downgraded shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

AngioDynamics Price Performance

ANGO stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $24.84.

Insider Activity at AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 4,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $59,997.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,497.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 19.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Read More

