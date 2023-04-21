Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Anglo-Eastern Plantations’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of AEP stock traded up GBX 42 ($0.52) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 850 ($10.52). 75,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,950. Anglo-Eastern Plantations has a fifty-two week low of GBX 728 ($9.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 972 ($12.03). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 799.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 792.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of £336.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Anglo-Eastern Plantations

In other Anglo-Eastern Plantations news, insider Dato John Lim Ewe Chuan acquired 9,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 792 ($9.80) per share, for a total transaction of £71,953.20 ($89,039.97). Insiders own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About Anglo-Eastern Plantations

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

