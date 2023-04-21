Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.70.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $65.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $67.09. The company has a market cap of $113.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.611 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,088,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $665,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,780 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,458,353 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $567,880,000 after acquiring an additional 184,847 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after acquiring an additional 252,914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,680,188 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $301,678,000 after acquiring an additional 418,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $222,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
