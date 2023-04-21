Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $65.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $67.09. The company has a market cap of $113.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.611 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,088,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $665,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,780 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,458,353 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $567,880,000 after acquiring an additional 184,847 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after acquiring an additional 252,914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,680,188 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $301,678,000 after acquiring an additional 418,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $222,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

