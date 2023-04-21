Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th.

Apogee Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Apogee Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Shares of APOG stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.97. The company had a trading volume of 35,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,711. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average is $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl bought 1,334 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,209. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 92.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

