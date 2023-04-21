Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Compass Point lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,271.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:APLE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.41. 3,897,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $18.65.
Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 150.00%.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.
Further Reading
