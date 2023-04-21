Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLEGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Compass Point lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,271.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 108,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.41. 3,897,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $18.65.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Further Reading

