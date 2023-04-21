Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $205.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.82.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $166.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.15.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 41,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 11.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 41,733 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 12.2% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 256,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,311,000 after buying an additional 27,954 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76,831 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,879,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,457,346 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,316,000 after buying an additional 81,676 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

