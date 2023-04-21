Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK) Shares Sold by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,193,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889,297 shares during the quarter. Aptus Defined Risk ETF comprises approximately 14.1% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF were worth $56,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Shares of DRSK stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 27,005 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $690.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77.
