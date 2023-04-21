Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK) Shares Sold by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,193,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889,297 shares during the quarter. Aptus Defined Risk ETF comprises approximately 14.1% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF were worth $56,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Price Performance

Shares of DRSK stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 27,005 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $690.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77.

Get Aptus Defined Risk ETF alerts:

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

The Aptus Defined Risk ETF (DRSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that combines US corporate bond exposure with an overlay of call options on US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DRSK was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Aptus.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptus Defined Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus Defined Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.