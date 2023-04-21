Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,758,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,271,000 after buying an additional 302,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after buying an additional 198,530 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Aramark by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,401,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,721,000 after purchasing an additional 141,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aramark by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,894,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,708,000 after purchasing an additional 121,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 12.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,831,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,352,000 after purchasing an additional 428,855 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

NYSE ARMK traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $35.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,179. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.55. Aramark has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

