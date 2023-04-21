Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Short Interest Update

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the March 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Arch Resources Stock Down 4.6 %

ARCH stock traded down $5.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.08. 234,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,232. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $183.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.30.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.90 by $12.28. The firm had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.37 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 114.13% and a net margin of 35.73%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 37.18 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $3.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.56%.

In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $255,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $28,074.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $255,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,173. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after acquiring an additional 282,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,575,000 after buying an additional 28,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,051,000 after buying an additional 31,614 shares during the period. LSP Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC now owns 661,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,441,000 after buying an additional 77,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arch Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

About Arch Resources

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.