Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Trading Down 4.7%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $123.24 and last traded at $123.88. Approximately 178,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 450,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCH. B. Riley cut their price objective on Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Stock Down 4.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.90 by $12.28. Arch Resources had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 114.13%. The business had revenue of $859.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.19 earnings per share. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 37.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $3.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $255,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $255,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,173. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.