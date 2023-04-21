Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

AROC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of AROC opened at $9.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Archrock has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $11.49.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $218.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 206.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $6,040,291.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,172,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,149,539.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $155,106.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,933.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $6,040,291.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,172,626 shares in the company, valued at $175,149,539.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Archrock by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Archrock by 4.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Archrock by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,506 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

