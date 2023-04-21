Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Hits $93.99 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0941 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $93.99 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00065022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00040300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00020692 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001290 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

