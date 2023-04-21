Argent Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,059 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 123,395 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 29,385 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,125 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $107.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.