Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,680 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,228 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WOOF. Citigroup reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 61,040 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,481.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

