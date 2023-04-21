Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 42,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SCHM opened at $67.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.42. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.