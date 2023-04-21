Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 188.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 2,090.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

ALGN opened at $352.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $425.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 9.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.11.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

