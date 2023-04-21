ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 478 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,419,000 after acquiring an additional 75,721 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 25,517.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,706 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.25.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $243.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.32 and a 200 day moving average of $256.38. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $130.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

