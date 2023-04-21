ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 154,507 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

NYSE:TSN opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $99.54.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

