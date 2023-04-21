ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 2,641 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 369.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.34. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $40.66.

