ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 2,671 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Spire by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of Spire stock opened at $69.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.60. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $78.99.

Spire Increases Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.49. Spire had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Spire in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

