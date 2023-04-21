ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 53 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,132 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $298.57 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.02 and a 200 day moving average of $304.96. The stock has a market cap of $302.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.