ARGI Investment Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $64.24 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $73.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

