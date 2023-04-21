ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI stock opened at $92.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.79. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $99.07.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

