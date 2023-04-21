ARGI Investment Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 414,862 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 28.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.03.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

