Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 719,700 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 662,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Argo Blockchain Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.44. 139,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,675. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $8.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 32.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 518,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 126,130 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 632.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the first quarter worth about $657,000. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Argo Blockchain

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital upgraded Argo Blockchain from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

