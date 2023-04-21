Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 719,700 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 662,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Argo Blockchain Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.44. 139,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,675. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $8.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 32.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 518,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 126,130 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 632.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the first quarter worth about $657,000. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBK)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.