Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives $83.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $72.41 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $95.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 41.59%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

Insider Transactions at Armstrong World Industries

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

