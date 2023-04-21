Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Short Interest Down 13.6% in March

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the March 15th total of 8,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTE. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Meteora Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Artemis Strategic Investment by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 35,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARTE remained flat at $10.40 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,428. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. Artemis Strategic Investment has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

