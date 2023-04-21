Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $1.00. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 19,000 shares trading hands.
Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82.
Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Company Profile
Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (ASCMA)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.