Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Short Interest Update

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 6,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,567. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.92 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening acquired 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,694.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $116,993.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,140.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening bought 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,694.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 26,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

