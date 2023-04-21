Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.71 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

NYSE ASB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,908. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

ASB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $116,993.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,140.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,140.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1,891.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.