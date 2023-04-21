Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Buys $25,165.00 in Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.32 per share, for a total transaction of $16,160.00.

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

Associated Capital Group stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $817.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.09. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $44.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 321.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 7,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. It is involved in assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

