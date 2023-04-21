Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,900 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the March 15th total of 242,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astec Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 516,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 205,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 41,035 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after acquiring an additional 28,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries Price Performance

ASTE stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.95. The company had a trading volume of 104,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The company has a market capitalization of $927.52 million, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $349.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

