Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Up 12.7% in March

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atento

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Atento worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Atento Stock Performance

NYSE ATTO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.94. 2,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,122. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85. Atento has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atento Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atento in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

