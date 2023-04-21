Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Aterian in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Get Aterian alerts:

Aterian Stock Performance

Shares of Aterian stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $64.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.96. Aterian has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $5.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aterian

Aterian ( NASDAQ:ATER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 35.99% and a negative net margin of 88.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aterian will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aterian by 2,675.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 349,176 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aterian by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 75,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aterian by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 26,146 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aterian by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 42,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Aterian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 26.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aterian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.