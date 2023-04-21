Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Atkore by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Atkore by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 61.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 5,638.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,813 shares of company stock worth $6,997,675. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atkore Stock Performance

ATKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atkore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Shares of ATKR opened at $132.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.67 and a 200-day moving average of $121.07. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $154.86.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.71. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. The firm had revenue of $833.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

