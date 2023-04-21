Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $235.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TEAM. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Atlassian from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.60.

Atlassian Stock Down 3.4 %

TEAM stock opened at $157.25 on Monday. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $300.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,239,163.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,239,163.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $1,276,422.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,715,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,329 shares of company stock worth $46,061,748 in the last ninety days. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 980.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,931,000 after buying an additional 2,199,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after buying an additional 2,095,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

