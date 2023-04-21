AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Lifted by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,872 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.94.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,141,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,109,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

