AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,793 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 111,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 50,441 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 93,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,457,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 246,455 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 56,918,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,284,688. The company has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.94.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

