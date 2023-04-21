Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $483.12

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 483.12 ($5.98) and traded as low as GBX 330 ($4.08). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 360 ($4.45), with a volume of 200,499 shares.

Audioboom Group Stock Down 5.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £53.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8,250.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 432.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 481.12.

In related news, insider Michael Tobin bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 395 ($4.89) per share, with a total value of £9,875 ($12,220.02). Insiders acquired 22,579 shares of company stock valued at $9,000,655 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

