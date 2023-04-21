Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the software company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Autodesk’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADSK. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $232.40.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $194.64 on Monday. Autodesk has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.57.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,690 shares of company stock worth $2,328,852. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

