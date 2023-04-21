Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $215.62 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.99 and its 200-day moving average is $233.98.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $531,416,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,146,000 after purchasing an additional 967,534 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,450,000 after purchasing an additional 856,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after purchasing an additional 822,790 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Stories

