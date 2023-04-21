AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AutoZone by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,731,000 after buying an additional 28,025 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in AutoZone by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,664.53.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO opened at $2,701.84 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,703.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,502.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,445.21.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total transaction of $4,364,911.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 946 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

