AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,700.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,502.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,445.21. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,722.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $22.30 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,664.53.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

