Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

