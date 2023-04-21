Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Achieves $5.54 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $16.97 or 0.00062123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.54 billion and approximately $312.94 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00039431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00020255 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 422,756,162 coins and its circulating supply is 326,693,442 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

