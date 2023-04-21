Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires 13,567 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,550 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,811,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,016 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,575,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 3,920,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $38.97. The stock had a trading volume of 15,355,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,770,613. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $43.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.46.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

